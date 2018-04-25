United Breweries Q4 PAT seen up 396.1% YoY to Rs. 33.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects United Breweries to report net profit at Rs. 33.4 crore up 396.1% year-on-year (down 29.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,241 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 126.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.