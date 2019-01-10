United Breweries Q3 PAT seen up 79% YoY to Rs. 84.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) Earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects United Breweries to report net profit at Rs. 84.8 crore up 79% year-on-year (down 48.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,401.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 29.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 38 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 197.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.