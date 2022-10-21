United Brewerie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.55 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,679.55 crore in September 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 1,426.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.19 crore in September 2022 up 66.39% from Rs. 80.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.42 crore in September 2022 up 37.18% from Rs. 170.15 crore in September 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in September 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,659.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.