 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Brewerie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,706.86 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,706.86 crore in March 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 1,543.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.96 crore in March 2022 up 68.42% from Rs. 96.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.31 crore in March 2022 up 0.17% from Rs. 272.85 crore in March 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,532.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

United Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,706.86 3,509.92 1,543.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,706.86 3,509.92 1,543.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 838.94 730.47 742.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.47 51.57 21.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.51 8.91 -22.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 125.13 146.70 133.21
Depreciation 53.18 52.94 62.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 445.50 2,398.70 407.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.15 120.63 199.01
Other Income 12.98 6.04 11.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.13 126.67 210.58
Interest 2.50 3.69 4.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.63 122.98 206.36
Exceptional Items -- -- -62.22
P/L Before Tax 217.63 122.98 144.14
Tax 54.67 32.42 47.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.96 90.56 96.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.96 90.56 96.76
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.17 3.42 3.66
Diluted EPS 6.17 3.42 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.17 3.42 3.66
Diluted EPS 6.17 3.42 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Brewerie #United Breweries
first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:35 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.