United Brewerie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,706.86 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,706.86 crore in March 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 1,543.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.96 crore in March 2022 up 68.42% from Rs. 96.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.31 crore in March 2022 up 0.17% from Rs. 272.85 crore in March 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,532.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)