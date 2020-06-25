United Brewerie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,424.17 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,424.17 crore in March 2020 down 12.6% from Rs. 1,629.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.19 crore in March 2020 down 39.36% from Rs. 67.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.86 crore in March 2020 down 26.94% from Rs. 181.85 crore in March 2019.

United Brewerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2019.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,050.80 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.