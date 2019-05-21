United Brewerie Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,629.40 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,629.40 crore in March 2019 up 10.9% from Rs. 1,469.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.92 crore in March 2019 down 25.26% from Rs. 90.88 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.85 crore in March 2019 down 14.61% from Rs. 212.97 crore in March 2018.

United Brewerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2018.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,374.25 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 20.06% over the last 12 months.