    United Brewerie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,273.18 crore, down 6.71% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,273.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.71% from Rs. 2,436.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.08 crore in June 2023 down 15.83% from Rs. 161.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.10 crore in June 2023 down 15.36% from Rs. 275.41 crore in June 2022.

    United Brewerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.11 in June 2022.

    United Brewerie shares closed at 1,551.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

    United Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,273.181,764.472,436.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,273.181,764.472,436.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,298.721,108.911,332.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.759.9435.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.59-35.59-9.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.99116.26148.70
    Depreciation51.3250.6557.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses552.35511.50664.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.462.80207.52
    Other Income10.3211.6310.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.7814.43217.88
    Interest1.661.220.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.1213.21217.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax180.1213.21217.05
    Tax44.043.4855.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.089.73161.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.089.73161.68
    Equity Share Capital26.4426.4426.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.150.376.11
    Diluted EPS5.150.376.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.150.376.11
    Diluted EPS5.150.376.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

