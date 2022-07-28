 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Brewerie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,436.65 crore, up 117.94% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,436.65 crore in June 2022 up 117.94% from Rs. 1,118.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.68 crore in June 2022 up 424.25% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.41 crore in June 2022 up 171.31% from Rs. 101.51 crore in June 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,638.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 15.27% over the last 12 months.

United Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,436.65 1,706.86 1,118.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,436.65 1,706.86 1,118.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,332.07 838.94 515.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.27 48.47 42.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.12 -11.51 19.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.70 125.13 113.46
Depreciation 57.53 53.18 55.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 664.68 445.50 331.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.52 207.15 40.27
Other Income 10.36 12.98 6.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.88 220.13 46.36
Interest 0.83 2.50 3.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.05 217.63 42.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 217.05 217.63 42.50
Tax 55.37 54.67 11.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 161.68 162.96 30.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 161.68 162.96 30.84
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 6.17 1.17
Diluted EPS 6.11 6.17 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 6.17 1.17
Diluted EPS 6.11 6.17 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
