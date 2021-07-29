United Brewerie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,118.02 crore, up 120.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,118.02 crore in June 2021 up 120.57% from Rs. 506.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021 up 126.98% from Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.51 crore in June 2021 up 207.7% from Rs. 94.25 crore in June 2020.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.32 in June 2020.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,443.55 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.45% returns over the last 6 months and 48.81% over the last 12 months.