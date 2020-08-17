United Brewerie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore, down 75.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore in June 2020 down 75.26% from Rs. 2,048.53 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2020 down 169.46% from Rs. 164.54 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.25 crore in June 2020 down 128.38% from Rs. 332.10 crore in June 2019.
United Brewerie shares closed at 963.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.09% returns over the last 6 months and -29.91% over the last 12 months.
|United Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|506.88
|1,424.17
|2,048.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|506.88
|1,424.17
|2,048.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|213.38
|653.85
|975.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.17
|55.92
|47.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|49.84
|-10.41
|-5.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|115.10
|127.87
|123.10
|Depreciation
|50.52
|73.37
|69.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|217.05
|464.69
|579.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-146.18
|58.88
|259.73
|Other Income
|1.41
|0.61
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.77
|59.49
|262.89
|Interest
|7.15
|4.76
|7.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-151.92
|54.73
|255.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-151.92
|54.73
|255.21
|Tax
|-37.63
|13.54
|90.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-114.29
|41.19
|164.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-114.29
|41.19
|164.54
|Equity Share Capital
|26.44
|26.44
|26.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.32
|1.56
|6.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.32
|1.56
|6.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.32
|1.56
|6.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.32
|1.56
|6.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
