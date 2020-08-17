172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|united-brewerie-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-506-88-crore-down-75-26-y-o-y-5714361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 11:56 AM IST

United Brewerie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore, down 75.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore in June 2020 down 75.26% from Rs. 2,048.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2020 down 169.46% from Rs. 164.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.25 crore in June 2020 down 128.38% from Rs. 332.10 crore in June 2019.

United Brewerie shares closed at 963.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.09% returns over the last 6 months and -29.91% over the last 12 months.

United Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations506.881,424.172,048.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations506.881,424.172,048.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials213.38653.85975.55
Purchase of Traded Goods7.1755.9247.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.84-10.41-5.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost115.10127.87123.10
Depreciation50.5273.3769.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses217.05464.69579.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-146.1858.88259.73
Other Income1.410.613.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-144.7759.49262.89
Interest7.154.767.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-151.9254.73255.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-151.9254.73255.21
Tax-37.6313.5490.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-114.2941.19164.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-114.2941.19164.54
Equity Share Capital26.4426.4426.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.321.566.22
Diluted EPS-4.321.566.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.321.566.22
Diluted EPS-4.321.566.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am

#Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Brewerie #United Breweries

