United Brewerie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore, down 75.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.88 crore in June 2020 down 75.26% from Rs. 2,048.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2020 down 169.46% from Rs. 164.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.25 crore in June 2020 down 128.38% from Rs. 332.10 crore in June 2019.

United Brewerie shares closed at 963.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.09% returns over the last 6 months and -29.91% over the last 12 months.