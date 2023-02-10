United Brewerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3,509.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 102.36% from Rs. 90.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.
United Brewerie shares closed at 1,549.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|United Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,611.04
|1,679.55
|3,509.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,611.04
|1,679.55
|3,509.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|888.06
|904.17
|730.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.48
|15.78
|51.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.41
|-24.10
|8.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|102.37
|94.22
|146.70
|Depreciation
|50.16
|51.98
|52.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|495.07
|470.37
|2,398.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.49
|167.13
|120.63
|Other Income
|12.97
|14.31
|6.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.46
|181.44
|126.67
|Interest
|1.60
|0.99
|3.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.86
|180.45
|122.98
|Exceptional Items
|-33.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.74
|180.45
|122.98
|Tax
|6.88
|46.26
|32.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|134.19
|90.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|134.19
|90.56
|Equity Share Capital
|26.44
|26.44
|26.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|5.08
|3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|5.08
|3.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|5.08
|3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|5.08
|3.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited