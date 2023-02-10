United Brewerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3,509.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 102.36% from Rs. 90.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.