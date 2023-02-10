 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Brewerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3,509.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 102.36% from Rs. 90.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.

United Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,611.04 1,679.55 3,509.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,611.04 1,679.55 3,509.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 888.06 904.17 730.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.48 15.78 51.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.41 -24.10 8.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.37 94.22 146.70
Depreciation 50.16 51.98 52.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 495.07 470.37 2,398.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.49 167.13 120.63
Other Income 12.97 14.31 6.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.46 181.44 126.67
Interest 1.60 0.99 3.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.86 180.45 122.98
Exceptional Items -33.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.74 180.45 122.98
Tax 6.88 46.26 32.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.14 134.19 90.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.14 134.19 90.56
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 5.08 3.42
Diluted EPS -0.08 5.08 3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 5.08 3.42
Diluted EPS -0.08 5.08 3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited