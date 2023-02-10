English
    United Brewerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore, down 54.1% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,611.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.1% from Rs. 3,509.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 102.36% from Rs. 90.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.

    United Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,611.041,679.553,509.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,611.041,679.553,509.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials888.06904.17730.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.4815.7851.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.41-24.108.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.3794.22146.70
    Depreciation50.1651.9852.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses495.07470.372,398.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.49167.13120.63
    Other Income12.9714.316.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.46181.44126.67
    Interest1.600.993.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.86180.45122.98
    Exceptional Items-33.12----
    P/L Before Tax4.74180.45122.98
    Tax6.8846.2632.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.14134.1990.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.14134.1990.56
    Equity Share Capital26.4426.4426.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.085.083.42
    Diluted EPS-0.085.083.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.085.083.42
    Diluted EPS-0.085.083.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited