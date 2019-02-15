United Brewerie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,451.17 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,451.17 crore in December 2018 up 21.22% from Rs. 1,197.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.17 crore in December 2018 up 130.41% from Rs. 47.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.98 crore in December 2018 up 62.96% from Rs. 153.40 crore in December 2017.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2017.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,403.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.