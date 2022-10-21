 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Brewerie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,682.31 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,682.31 crore in September 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 1,427.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.77% from Rs. 80.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.58 crore in September 2022 up 37.53% from Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,659.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.

United Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,682.31 2,438.71 1,427.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,682.31 2,438.71 1,427.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 902.46 1,329.24 627.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.78 35.27 53.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.61 -8.96 5.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.21 149.77 134.95
Depreciation 52.04 57.60 55.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 474.05 667.25 440.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.38 208.54 109.71
Other Income 14.16 10.43 4.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.54 218.97 114.16
Interest 0.99 0.83 4.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.55 218.14 109.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 180.55 218.14 109.43
Tax 46.43 55.64 29.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.12 162.50 80.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.12 162.50 80.34
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.41 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 134.05 162.09 80.38
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 6.13 3.04
Diluted EPS 5.07 6.13 3.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 6.13 3.04
Diluted EPS 5.07 6.13 3.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Brewerie #United Breweries
first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.