United Brewerie Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.01 crore, up 58.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,427.01 crore in September 2021 up 58.57% from Rs. 899.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.38 crore in September 2021 up 2072.43% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021 up 133.75% from Rs. 72.66 crore in September 2020.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,693.30 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.44% returns over the last 6 months and 84.28% over the last 12 months.