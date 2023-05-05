English
    United Brewerie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.88 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,765.88 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 1,709.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2023 down 94% from Rs. 163.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2023 down 76.17% from Rs. 274.52 crore in March 2022.

    United Brewerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2022.

    United Brewerie shares closed at 1,430.15 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and -4.62% over the last 12 months.

    United Breweries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,765.881,613.021,709.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,765.881,613.021,709.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,106.74886.32836.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.9431.4848.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.4817.18-11.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost117.29103.35126.19
    Depreciation50.7250.2353.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses513.76497.65447.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.9126.81208.23
    Other Income11.7913.0513.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7039.86221.28
    Interest1.221.602.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4838.26218.78
    Exceptional Items---33.12--
    P/L Before Tax13.485.14218.78
    Tax3.616.9555.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.87-1.81163.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.87-1.81163.78
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.16-0.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.81-1.97163.40
    Equity Share Capital26.4426.4426.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.076.18
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.076.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.076.18
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.076.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

