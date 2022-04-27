 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Brewerie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.17 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.17 crore in March 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 1,544.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.40 crore in March 2022 up 68.21% from Rs. 97.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.52 crore in March 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 273.96 crore in March 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in March 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,532.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

United Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,709.17 3,511.85 1,544.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,709.17 3,511.85 1,544.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 836.61 728.77 739.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.47 51.57 21.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.39 8.77 -22.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.19 147.66 134.31
Depreciation 53.24 53.03 62.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 447.82 2,400.91 409.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.23 121.14 199.99
Other Income 13.05 6.13 11.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.28 127.27 211.65
Interest 2.50 3.69 4.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 218.78 123.58 207.43
Exceptional Items -- -- -62.22
P/L Before Tax 218.78 123.58 145.21
Tax 55.00 32.56 47.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.78 91.02 97.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.78 91.02 97.53
Minority Interest -0.38 -0.23 -0.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.40 90.79 97.14
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 3.43 3.67
Diluted EPS 6.18 3.43 3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 3.43 3.67
Diluted EPS 6.18 3.43 3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

