United Brewerie Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.64 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.64 crore in March 2021 up 8.39% from Rs. 1,425.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.14 crore in March 2021 up 133.62% from Rs. 41.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.96 crore in March 2021 up 104.78% from Rs. 133.78 crore in March 2020.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2020.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,206.65 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.61% over the last 12 months.