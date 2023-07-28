United Brewerie Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,274.79 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,274.79 1,765.88 2,438.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,274.79 1,765.88 2,438.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,296.61 1,106.74 1,329.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.75 9.94 35.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.44 -35.48 -8.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 148.00 117.29 149.77 Depreciation 51.38 50.72 57.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 554.90 513.76 667.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.71 2.91 208.54 Other Income 10.42 11.79 10.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.13 14.70 218.97 Interest 1.66 1.22 0.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.47 13.48 218.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 180.47 13.48 218.14 Tax 44.13 3.61 55.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.34 9.87 162.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.34 9.87 162.50 Minority Interest -0.13 -0.06 -0.41 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.21 9.81 162.09 Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 0.37 6.13 Diluted EPS 5.15 0.37 6.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 0.37 6.13 Diluted EPS 5.15 0.37 6.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited