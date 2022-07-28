United Brewerie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,438.71 crore, up 117.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,438.71 crore in June 2022 up 117.85% from Rs. 1,119.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.09 crore in June 2022 up 424.73% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.57 crore in June 2022 up 171.81% from Rs. 101.75 crore in June 2021.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,638.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 15.27% over the last 12 months.