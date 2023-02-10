United Brewerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore, down 54.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.07% from Rs. 3,511.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 102.17% from Rs. 90.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.03% from Rs. 180.30 crore in December 2021.
United Brewerie shares closed at 1,549.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|United Breweries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,613.02
|1,682.31
|3,511.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,613.02
|1,682.31
|3,511.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|886.32
|902.46
|728.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.48
|15.78
|51.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.18
|-24.61
|8.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.35
|95.21
|147.66
|Depreciation
|50.23
|52.04
|53.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|497.65
|474.05
|2,400.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.81
|167.38
|121.14
|Other Income
|13.05
|14.16
|6.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.86
|181.54
|127.27
|Interest
|1.60
|0.99
|3.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.26
|180.55
|123.58
|Exceptional Items
|-33.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.14
|180.55
|123.58
|Tax
|6.95
|46.43
|32.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|134.12
|91.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|134.12
|91.02
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.97
|134.05
|90.79
|Equity Share Capital
|26.44
|26.44
|26.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|5.07
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|5.07
|3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|5.07
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|5.07
|3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited