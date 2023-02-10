United Brewerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore, down 54.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.07% from Rs. 3,511.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 102.17% from Rs. 90.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.03% from Rs. 180.30 crore in December 2021.