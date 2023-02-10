 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

United Brewerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore, down 54.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.07% from Rs. 3,511.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 102.17% from Rs. 90.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.03% from Rs. 180.30 crore in December 2021.

United Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,613.02 1,682.31 3,511.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,613.02 1,682.31 3,511.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 886.32 902.46 728.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.48 15.78 51.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.18 -24.61 8.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.35 95.21 147.66
Depreciation 50.23 52.04 53.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 497.65 474.05 2,400.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.81 167.38 121.14
Other Income 13.05 14.16 6.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.86 181.54 127.27
Interest 1.60 0.99 3.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.26 180.55 123.58
Exceptional Items -33.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.14 180.55 123.58
Tax 6.95 46.43 32.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.81 134.12 91.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.81 134.12 91.02
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.07 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.97 134.05 90.79
Equity Share Capital 26.44 26.44 26.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 5.07 3.43
Diluted EPS -0.07 5.07 3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 5.07 3.43
Diluted EPS -0.07 5.07 3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited