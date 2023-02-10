English
    United Brewerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore, down 54.07% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for United Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,613.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.07% from Rs. 3,511.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 102.17% from Rs. 90.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.09 crore in December 2022 down 50.03% from Rs. 180.30 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,613.021,682.313,511.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,613.021,682.313,511.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials886.32902.46728.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.4815.7851.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.18-24.618.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.3595.21147.66
    Depreciation50.2352.0453.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses497.65474.052,400.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.81167.38121.14
    Other Income13.0514.166.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.86181.54127.27
    Interest1.600.993.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.26180.55123.58
    Exceptional Items-33.12----
    P/L Before Tax5.14180.55123.58
    Tax6.9546.4332.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.81134.1291.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.81134.1291.02
    Minority Interest-0.16-0.07-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.97134.0590.79
    Equity Share Capital26.4426.4426.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.075.073.43
    Diluted EPS-0.075.073.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.075.073.43
    Diluted EPS-0.075.073.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited