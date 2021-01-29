United Brewerie Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,291.10 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,291.10 crore in December 2020 down 11.25% from Rs. 1,454.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.78 crore in December 2020 up 18.84% from Rs. 106.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.11 crore in December 2020 down 20.42% from Rs. 225.07 crore in December 2019.

United Brewerie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.05 in December 2019.

United Brewerie shares closed at 1,283.75 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.34% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.