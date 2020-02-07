United Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 819.43 crore, up 115.62% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 819.43 crore in December 2019 up 115.62% from Rs. 380.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.56 crore in December 2019 up 109.97% from Rs. 1,139.25 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 636.92 crore in December 2019 up 66.45% from Rs. 382.64 crore in December 2018.

United Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2018.

United Bank shares closed at 8.85 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.49% over the last 12 months.