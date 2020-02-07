App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:54 AM IST

United Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 819.43 crore, up 115.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 819.43 crore in December 2019 up 115.62% from Rs. 380.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.56 crore in December 2019 up 109.97% from Rs. 1,139.25 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 636.92 crore in December 2019 up 66.45% from Rs. 382.64 crore in December 2018.

United Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2018.

United Bank shares closed at 8.85 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.49% over the last 12 months.

United Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,433.421,481.981,225.50
(b) Income on Investment893.38851.87764.86
(c) Int. on balances With RBI32.8152.2625.68
(d) Others51.1853.7952.11
Other Income560.59573.84778.08
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,591.361,667.121,688.11
Employees Cost484.39460.23501.68
Other Expenses258.71287.82273.80
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies636.92598.57382.64
Provisions And Contingencies507.58436.421,967.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax129.34162.15-1,584.56
Tax15.7838.27-445.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.56123.88-1,139.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.56123.88-1,139.25
Equity Share Capital9,069.307,427.923,036.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,147.183,147.184,714.75
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.97.4196.8392.25
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.17-3.75
Diluted EPS0.140.17-3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.17-3.75
Diluted EPS0.140.17-3.75
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA11,456.7911,544.1914,737.61
ii) Net NPA5,851.575,380.937,489.89
i) % of Gross NPA15.4815.5121.27
ii) % of Net NPA8.567.8812.08
Return on Assets %0.290.33-3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Bank #United Bank of India

