Unitech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.82 crore, down 86.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.82 crore in December 2018 down 86.36% from Rs. 372.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.77 crore in December 2018 down 72.53% from Rs. 56.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2018 down 320.24% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2017.

Unitech shares closed at 1.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -72.84% returns over the last 6 months and -86.34% over the last 12 months.