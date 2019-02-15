Unitech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.82 crore, down 86.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.82 crore in December 2018 down 86.36% from Rs. 372.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.77 crore in December 2018 down 72.53% from Rs. 56.67 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2018 down 320.24% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2017.
Unitech shares closed at 1.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -72.84% returns over the last 6 months and -86.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unitech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.82
|94.62
|372.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.82
|94.62
|372.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.35
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.01
|14.50
|17.55
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.84
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.66
|140.20
|211.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.52
|-63.28
|142.39
|Other Income
|1.39
|5.42
|-133.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.13
|-57.86
|8.74
|Interest
|76.43
|72.61
|65.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.56
|-130.46
|-56.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.56
|-130.46
|-56.66
|Tax
|0.21
|0.41
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.77
|-130.88
|-56.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.77
|-130.88
|-56.67
|Equity Share Capital
|523.26
|523.26
|523.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.50
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.50
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.50
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.50
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited