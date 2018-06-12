App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unitech Q4 net loss widens to nearly Rs 1,000 cr

Total income however jumped over two fold to Rs 977.59 crore during January-March, 2017-18 from Rs 480.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 999.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, despite higher income. The Gurugram-based developer had posted a net loss of Rs 290.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income however jumped over two fold to Rs 977.59 crore during January-March, 2017-18 from Rs 480.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Despite sharp rise in income, the company has posted net loss due to higher operational expenditure and an exceptional item of Rs 928 crore.

For entire 2017-18, Unitech posted a net loss of Rs 1,275.07 crore as against a loss of Rs 402.66 crore in 2016-17.

Total income however increased to Rs 2,210.19 crore from Rs 1,795.25 crore in 2016-17.

Debt-ridden Unitech is facing huge protest as well as litigations from home buyers because of significant delays in completion of their housing projects across the country.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Unitech

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.