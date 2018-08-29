App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unitech Q1 net loss widens to Rs 73 cr

The company said in a regulatory filing that its total revenue declined sharply to Rs 77.94 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 289 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech today said its net loss widened to Rs 72.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Its net loss stood at Rs 16.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its total revenue declined sharply to Rs 77.94 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 289 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the full fiscal ended March 31, 2018, the company had suffered a net loss of Rs 218.46 crore over total revenue of Rs 1,272.35 crore.

Gurgaon-based developer is in a deep crisis as both of its managing directors - Sanjay and Ajay Chandra -- are in jail due to defaults in delivery of real estate projects.

The Supreme Court recently said the unencumbered assets of the company's directors can be sold to refund money to hassled homebuyers.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Unitech

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.