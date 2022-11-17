 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unitech Inter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 7.89 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.10% over the last 12 months.

Unitech International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.06 6.76 7.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.06 6.76 7.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.00 5.89 4.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 -1.23 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.24 0.30
Depreciation 0.40 0.39 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.81 1.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 0.67 0.67
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 0.69 0.72
Interest 0.67 0.64 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.43 0.04 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.43 0.04 0.11
Tax -- 0.17 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.43 -0.13 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.43 -0.13 0.11
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -0.13 0.11
Diluted EPS -1.44 -- 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -0.13 0.11
Diluted EPS -1.44 -- 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm