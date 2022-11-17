Unitech Inter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.
Unitech Inter shares closed at 7.89 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unitech International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.06
|6.76
|7.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.06
|6.76
|7.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.00
|5.89
|4.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|-1.23
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.24
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.39
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.81
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.67
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.69
|0.72
|Interest
|0.67
|0.64
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|0.04
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|0.04
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-0.13
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-0.13
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|--
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.13
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|--
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited