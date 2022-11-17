Unitech Inter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 7.89 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.10% over the last 12 months.