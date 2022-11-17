English
    Unitech Inter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 131.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

    Unitech Inter shares closed at 7.89 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.10% over the last 12 months.

    Unitech International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.066.767.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.066.767.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.005.894.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.25-1.230.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.240.30
    Depreciation0.400.390.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.811.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.770.670.67
    Other Income0.010.020.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.760.690.72
    Interest0.670.640.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.430.040.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.430.040.11
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.43-0.130.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.43-0.130.11
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.44-0.130.11
    Diluted EPS-1.44--0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.44-0.130.11
    Diluted EPS-1.44--0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

