Unitech Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2022 down 55.58% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 117.14% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.
Unitech Inter shares closed at 5.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Unitech International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.42
|6.19
|12.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.42
|6.19
|12.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|3.98
|3.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.77
|0.02
|1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.24
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.80
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.73
|4.31
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.76
|4.45
|Interest
|0.74
|0.66
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.10
|3.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.10
|3.63
|Tax
|0.30
|--
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|0.10
|3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|0.10
|3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.10
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.10
|3.26
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited