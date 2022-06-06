Unitech Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2022 down 55.58% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 117.14% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 5.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)