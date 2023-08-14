English
    Unitech Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 43.95% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 1066.48% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 184.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.70% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.

    Unitech International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.795.266.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.795.266.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.063.245.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.309.45-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.320.24
    Depreciation0.370.810.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.130.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-8.680.67
    Other Income0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.28-8.650.69
    Interest0.210.390.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.49-9.040.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.49-9.040.04
    Tax---0.140.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.49-8.91-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.49-8.91-0.13
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-8.93-0.13
    Diluted EPS-1.49-8.93--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-8.93-0.13
    Diluted EPS-1.49-8.93--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

