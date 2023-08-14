Unitech Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 43.95% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 1066.48% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 184.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.70% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.