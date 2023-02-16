Unitech Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 1517.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.