Unitech Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 18.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 1517.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unitech International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.06
|6.06
|6.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.06
|6.06
|6.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.62
|6.00
|3.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.90
|-0.25
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.22
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.46
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.77
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.76
|0.76
|Interest
|0.73
|0.67
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-1.43
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.35
|-1.43
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.35
|-1.43
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.35
|-1.43
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.44
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.44
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.44
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.44
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited