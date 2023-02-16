 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unitech Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 18.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 1517.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Unitech International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.06 6.06 6.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.06 6.06 6.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.62 6.00 3.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.90 -0.25 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.22 0.24
Depreciation 0.40 0.40 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.60 0.46 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -0.77 0.73
Other Income 0.06 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -0.76 0.76
Interest 0.73 0.67 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.35 -1.43 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.35 -1.43 0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.35 -1.43 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.35 -1.43 0.10
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -1.44 0.10
Diluted EPS -1.35 -1.44 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -1.44 0.10
Diluted EPS -1.35 -1.44 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited