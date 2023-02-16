English
    Unitech Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 18.17% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 18.17% from Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 1517.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

    Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.33% over the last 12 months.

    Unitech International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.066.066.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.066.066.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.626.003.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.90-0.250.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.220.24
    Depreciation0.400.400.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.460.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-0.770.73
    Other Income0.060.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-0.760.76
    Interest0.730.670.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.35-1.430.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.35-1.430.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.35-1.430.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.35-1.430.10
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-1.440.10
    Diluted EPS-1.35-1.440.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-1.440.10
    Diluted EPS-1.35-1.440.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm