Unitech Inter Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, up 21.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in December 2021 up 21.75% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 108.72% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021 up 515.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Unitech Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2020.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 7.50 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)