Unitech Inter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, down 65.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in December 2020 down 65.56% from Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 down 1381.76% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 79.12% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 4.00 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.