Unisys Soft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 105.8% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Unisys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)