Unisys Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2018 down 4.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 111.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 105.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 9.59 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)