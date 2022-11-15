Unistar Multime Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 82.43% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 79.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Unistar Multime EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Unistar Multime shares closed at 35.35 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 171.71% returns over the last 6 months and 189.75% over the last 12 months.