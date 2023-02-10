Unistar Multime Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 289.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 up 289.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 419.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 620% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.