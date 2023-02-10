Unistar Multime Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 289.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 up 289.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 419.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 620% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Unistar Multime EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Read More

Unistar Multime shares closed at 47.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 177.29% returns over the last 6 months and 224.36% over the last 12 months.