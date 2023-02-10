English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unistar Multime Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 289.06% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unistar Multimedia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 up 289.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 419.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 620% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Unistar Multimedia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.400.381.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.400.381.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.01--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.070.400.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.32-0.030.16
    Other Income0.120.170.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.440.140.20
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.440.140.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.440.140.20
    Tax0.360.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.080.100.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.080.100.21
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.080.100.22
    Diluted EPS1.080.100.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.080.100.22
    Diluted EPS1.080.100.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited