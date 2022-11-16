Unison Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore in September 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 26.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 114.95% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 19.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -56.85% over the last 12 months.