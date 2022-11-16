 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore in September 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 26.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 114.95% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 19.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -56.85% over the last 12 months.

Unison Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.52 18.13 26.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.52 18.13 26.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.82 12.52 14.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.73 0.91 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 -0.16 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 0.57 0.95
Depreciation 0.31 0.30 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.82 5.70 6.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.87 -1.70 2.49
Other Income 0.08 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 -1.64 2.54
Interest 0.91 0.76 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.70 -2.40 1.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.70 -2.40 1.65
Tax -0.44 -0.58 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.27 -1.82 1.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.27 -1.82 1.23
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.14 3.83
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.14 3.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.14 3.83
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.14 3.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022