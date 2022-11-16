Unison Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore in September 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 26.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 114.95% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.
Unison Metals shares closed at 19.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -56.85% over the last 12 months.
|Unison Metals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.52
|18.13
|26.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.52
|18.13
|26.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.82
|12.52
|14.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.73
|0.91
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.16
|0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.57
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.30
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.82
|5.70
|6.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-1.70
|2.49
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-1.64
|2.54
|Interest
|0.91
|0.76
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-2.40
|1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.70
|-2.40
|1.65
|Tax
|-0.44
|-0.58
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|-1.82
|1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|-1.82
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|16.02
|16.02
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.14
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.14
|3.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.14
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.14
|3.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited