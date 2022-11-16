English
    Unison Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore in September 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 26.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 114.95% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

    Unison Metals shares closed at 19.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -56.85% over the last 12 months.

    Unison Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5218.1326.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5218.1326.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.8212.5214.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.730.910.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.160.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.570.95
    Depreciation0.310.300.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.825.706.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-1.702.49
    Other Income0.080.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-1.642.54
    Interest0.910.760.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.70-2.401.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.70-2.401.65
    Tax-0.44-0.580.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.27-1.821.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.27-1.821.23
    Equity Share Capital16.0216.023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.143.83
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.143.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.143.83
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.143.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

