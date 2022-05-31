 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, down 47.76% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 38.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 135.56% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 93.15% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 29.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Unison Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.14 24.90 38.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.14 24.90 38.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.51 13.63 21.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 0.77 2.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 2.77 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.88 1.58
Depreciation 0.29 0.67 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.04 5.72 8.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 0.45 3.15
Other Income 0.55 0.17 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.62 3.29
Interest 0.78 0.83 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.80 -0.21 2.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.80 -0.21 2.33
Tax -0.18 -0.06 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.62 -0.15 1.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.62 -0.15 1.74
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.09 5.42
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.09 5.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.09 5.42
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.09 5.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:53 pm
