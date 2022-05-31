Unison Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, down 47.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 38.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 135.56% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 93.15% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 29.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)