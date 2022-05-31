Unison Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, down 47.76% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 38.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 135.56% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 93.15% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.
Unison Metals shares closed at 29.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Unison Metals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.14
|24.90
|38.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.14
|24.90
|38.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.51
|13.63
|21.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.77
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|2.77
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.88
|1.58
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.67
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|5.72
|8.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.45
|3.15
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.62
|3.29
|Interest
|0.78
|0.83
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.21
|2.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|-0.21
|2.33
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.06
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.15
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.15
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|16.02
|16.02
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.09
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.09
|5.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.09
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.09
|5.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited