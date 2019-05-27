Unison Metals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore in March 2019 up 33.45% from Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019 up 706.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2019 up 120.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2018.

Unison Metals shares closed at 42.00 on April 12, 2019 (BSE)