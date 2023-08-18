Unison Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.36 crore, up 73.01% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.36 38.96 18.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.36 38.96 18.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.73 20.20 12.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.16 0.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.64 4.32 -0.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.57 0.62 0.57 Depreciation 0.37 0.37 0.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.06 10.26 5.70 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 3.04 -1.70 Other Income 0.32 0.69 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 3.72 -1.64 Interest 1.21 0.86 0.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.87 2.86 -2.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.87 2.86 -2.40 Tax -0.21 0.83 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.66 2.03 -1.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.66 2.03 -1.82 Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 16.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 1.27 -1.14 Diluted EPS -0.41 1.27 -1.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 1.27 -1.14 Diluted EPS -0.41 1.27 -1.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited