    Unison Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.36 crore, up 73.01% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:Net Sales at Rs 31.36 crore in June 2023 up 73.01% from Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 63.67% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 152.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.Unison Metals shares closed at 22.64 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.67% over the last 12 months.
    Unison Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.3638.9618.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.3638.9618.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.7320.2012.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.160.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.644.32-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.620.57
    Depreciation0.370.370.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.0610.265.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.023.04-1.70
    Other Income0.320.690.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.343.72-1.64
    Interest1.210.860.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.872.86-2.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.872.86-2.40
    Tax-0.210.83-0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.662.03-1.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.662.03-1.82
    Equity Share Capital16.0216.0216.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.411.27-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.411.27-1.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.411.27-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.411.27-1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Unison Metals
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

