Unison Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, down 15.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in June 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022 down 439.94% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 158.77% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.
Unison Metals shares closed at 23.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.77% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unison Metals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.13
|20.14
|21.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.13
|20.14
|21.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.52
|13.51
|13.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.91
|0.41
|0.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|1.86
|-2.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.60
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.70
|4.04
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-0.57
|1.55
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.55
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.02
|1.61
|Interest
|0.76
|0.78
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-0.80
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.40
|-0.80
|0.74
|Tax
|-0.58
|-0.18
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|-0.62
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.82
|-0.62
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|16.02
|16.02
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.39
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.39
|1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.39
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.39
|1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited