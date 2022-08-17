 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, down 15.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in June 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022 down 439.94% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 158.77% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 23.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.77% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.

Unison Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.13 20.14 21.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.13 20.14 21.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.52 13.51 13.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.91 0.41 0.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.16 1.86 -2.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.60 1.08
Depreciation 0.30 0.29 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.70 4.04 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.70 -0.57 1.55
Other Income 0.06 0.55 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 -0.02 1.61
Interest 0.76 0.78 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.40 -0.80 0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.40 -0.80 0.74
Tax -0.58 -0.18 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.82 -0.62 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.82 -0.62 0.54
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 -0.39 1.67
Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.39 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 -0.39 1.67
Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.39 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 17, 2022
