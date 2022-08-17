Unison Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, down 15.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in June 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022 down 439.94% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 158.77% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 23.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.77% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.