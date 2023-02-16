Unison Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in December 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 1238.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.