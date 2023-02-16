 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in December 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 1238.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Unison Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.76 19.52 24.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.76 19.52 24.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.63 5.82 13.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.73 7.73 0.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.28 0.19 2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.52 0.88
Depreciation 0.28 0.31 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.73 5.82 5.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.11 -0.87 0.45
Other Income 0.05 0.08 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.16 -0.79 0.62
Interest 0.94 0.91 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.22 -1.70 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.22 -1.70 -0.21
Tax 0.54 -0.44 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.68 -1.27 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.68 -1.27 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 16.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 -0.79 -0.09
Diluted EPS 1.05 -0.79 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 -0.79 -0.09
Diluted EPS 1.05 -0.79 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
